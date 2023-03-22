Attorneys Diverge Over Whos Driving Norfolk Train Derailment...

News From Law.com

Plaintiffs lawyers are pitching separate leadership teams to spearhead the growing lawsuits over Norfolk Southern's Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. One group has 37 lawyers, many from prominent national firms, while the other, about half that size, calls itself "Team Ohio." The lawyers are vying for control as Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw appeared for a second time on Wednesday to face questions from Capitol Hill about the railroad's safety record.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 22, 2023, 6:35 PM

nature of claim: /