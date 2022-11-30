Attorneys: Botched Ala. Execution Caused Pain, Torture | Law...

News From Law.com

Alabama prison staff strapped an inmate to a death chamber gurney, despite a court order in place at the time blocking the execution from going forward, and later subjected him to numerous needle jabs, including in the neck and collarbone while an official held his head, attorneys wrote in a court filing.Attorneys for Kenneth Eugene Smith claimed on Friday the state violated the U.S. Constitution, various court orders and its own lethal injection protocol during the recent "botched" execution attempt.

Alabama

November 30, 2022, 10:55 AM