Attorneys Battle PPP Loan-Forgiveness Woes for Hotel Clients...

Frustrated by the lack of resolution and the ongoing impact on their operations, six lawsuits have been filed in federal courts across the United States on behalf of more than a dozen hotels and hospitality groups impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. They allege the government is wrongly investigating them and is not fulfilling its end of the bargain regarding loan forgiveness under the Small Business Administration-backed Paycheck Protection Program.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 17, 2024, 4:02 PM