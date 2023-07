News From Law.com

Lawyers, social workers and paralegals for the Children's Law Center (CLC) went on strike Monday, hitting the pavement in front of the nonprofit's flagship office in Brooklyn, after two years of contract talks culminated in management offering up an "insulting" and "abysmal" salary bump. Management has proposed $37,000 starting salaries for support staff and a pay scale that tops out at $114,000 for attorneys who have put in 25 years of service.

July 17, 2023, 5:31 PM

