Attorney With Deep Regulatory Background Lands CLO Post at F...

Fiber-optic telecommunications provider Lumos said it has hired A. J. Brown to serve as chief legal officer as it embarks on an ambitious expansion period. Brown joins from Dense Air Networks, where she was vice president of regulatory affairs. She comes from a regulatory background. She previously served as counsel to the Energy and Commerce Committee's Subcommittee on Communications and Technology in the U.S. House of Representatives. She also was legal adviser at the Federal Communications Commission.

October 12, 2022, 5:23 PM