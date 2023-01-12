Attorney Who Won $3.1M Settlement Says Discovery Key In Disp...

News From Law.com

An Atlanta law firm has secured a $3.1 million settlement award for the family of a wheelchair-bound woman who died when she was ejected from a vehicle driving her to a Southwest Georgia healthcare appointment in a car crash after allegedly not being properly seatbelted. On June 1, 2020, Cynthia Louise Feijoo, 61, of Albany, was being transported to a cancer treatment appointment by Resource Management Systems in a 2017 Ford Econoline E350 van driven by Tom Wilkes.

Georgia

January 12, 2023, 11:23 AM