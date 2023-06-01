Attorney Who Impersonated an FBI Agent Was Among 12 Discipli...

News From Law.com

The State Bar of Texas' June disciplinary report addresses 12 attorneys, including a Cedar Park lawyer who was convicted of impersonating a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent while trying to buy fentanyl. On April 18, the Texas Supreme Court accepted the resignation in lieu of discipline of Jonathan Ferris of Cedar Park. According to the state bar, Ferris, on three occasions in 2019, presented and out-of-state prescription to a pharmacy in Temple for fentanyl patches.

June 01, 2023, 1:41 AM

