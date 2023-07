News From Law.com

Jersey City, New Jersey-based analytics provider Verisk has named former Dell and Wyndham Hotels privacy expert Samantha Vaughan as chief privacy officer. A trained attorney with more than 25 years of data privacy experience, Vaughan joins Verisk from Dell Technologies, where she was the managing director and global head of privacy legal for two years.

