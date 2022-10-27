Attorney: Tenn. Death Row Inmate on Suicide Watch Severed Pe...

News From Law.com

Tennessee death row inmate Henry Hodges cut off his own penis in a prison cell after slitting his wrists and asking to be put on suicide watch, his attorney Kelley Henry said Thursday. Henry said she visited Hodges at the infirmary of the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville on Thursday, where he has been kept naked in 4-point and 6-point restraints for a week. Henry plans to file a complaint in state court Friday alleging violations of Hodge's constitutional rights.

October 27, 2022, 5:33 PM