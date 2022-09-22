Attorney Sues Houston Law Firm for Nonpayment in US Olympic ...

News From Law.com

A Houston lawyer is suing for nonpayment a Texas law firm that retained his services to represent defendants in California courts in the women's gymnastics sex abuse cases. Justin C. Pfeiffer filed suit on Wednesday in Harris County 269th District Court against attorney David H. Berg and the Berg & Androphy firm, claiming a breach of contact cause of action. The complaint stems from Pfeiffer's role in the Larry Nassar scandal. For 18 years, Nassar was team doctor of the U.S. women's national gymnastics team. He was alleged to have sexually assaulted at least 265 young women and girls, and on Dec. 7, 2017 was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison.

September 22, 2022, 5:03 PM