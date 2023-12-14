Attorney Sues Former Firm for Breach of Contract Over Cannab...

News From Law.com

An attorney has filed a breach of contract suit against her former law firm and its founding member, claiming she was purposefully underpaid in regard to her share of profits from the firm's cannabis practice. The Dec. 12 suit was filed by Leeds Brown Law in New York Supreme Court for New York County, and accused the general practice, boutique law firm and Hiller of underpaying former partner Lauren Rudick's share of profits from the firm's cannabis practice, which she helped build.

December 14, 2023, 10:12 PM

