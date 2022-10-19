Attorney Succeeds Where Few Have, Taking Over From Ineffecti...

News From Law.com

In a rare instance, a Connecticut appellate court reversed part of a judgment in habeas court because the petitioner's counsel was "ineffective" during sentencing. The petitioner will now have a chance in trial court to be resentenced. Vishal K. Garg, appellate counsel of Koch, Garg & Brown, said he believes it is a common issue for attorneys to become discouraged after losing a trial, and sometimes "drop the ball" at sentencing. "This happens to be the one where it was obvious enough for the court to do something about it," he said.

Connecticut

October 19, 2022, 12:07 PM