Attorney Secures Full Insurance Policy, Plus Additional Cove...

Alexander Sarris of Arch Law Group secured a $450,000 result for his client from a motor vehicle accident. Kim Mierzejewski, Sarris' client, received a $250,000 tortfeasor policy and an additional $200,000 from her own insurance carrier under the underinsured motorist coverage. On Jan. 5, 2020, Mierzejewski was driving in Berlin, Connecticut. Sarris said there was ice on the road, and Michael Lukaszewski was driving too fast for the conditions and struck her vehicle.

November 30, 2023, 5:23 PM

