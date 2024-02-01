Attorney Says Client is Covered by Diplomatic Shield. It was...

News From Law.com

The Miami attorney for a 19-year-old Florida man whose mugshot has gone viral after being arrested for allegedly running over a Miami-Dade county cop, says his "client will be exonerated". Why so sure? Diplomatic immunity .Avraham Gil, is the son of Eli Gil, who is reportedly a diplomat at Miami's Israeli Consulate. In his mugshot taken by the police, the teen appeared to be crying after he was arrested for allegedly striking a Sunny Isles Beach police lieutenant, with his motorbike, Saturday.

February 01, 2024, 1:09 PM

