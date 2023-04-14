Attorney Representing Himself Collects Legal Fees for Suitâ€...

News From Law.com

The construction and real estate transactional law attorney representing himself may be awarded legal fees along with actual damages from a state agency, a Texas appeals court ruled. The Second District Court of Appeals affirmed a trial court judgment in part, allowing actual damages, interest and attorney fees, but reversed the mental anguish damages for Paul C. Murphy IV in his suit against the Texas Real Estate Commission. By law, the commission is required to maintain a fund to pay claimants that have a verified grievance against a licensed real estate broker.

Real Estate

April 14, 2023, 2:41 PM

nature of claim: /