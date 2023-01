News From Law.com

A deposition turned contentious when the deponent's attorney Zachary Grayson of Gerstein Grayson & Cohen said "no" to the court reporter's question of whether he agreed to the "usual stipulations." The move ultimately led opposing counsel, Cohen Seglias Pallas Greenhall & Furman partner Jonathan Landesman, to end the proceeding early.

Pennsylvania

January 06, 2023, 5:02 PM