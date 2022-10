News From Law.com

An insurance company offered a low six-figure settlement to Connecticut attorney Christopher A. Sica's client, but the plaintiffs counsel said the case appeared to hold more value. The end result: an $875,000 settlement agreed to the day before jury selection. Rome Clifford Katz & Koerner attorney Sica said the insurance company called him shortly after he filed the lawsuit, and it seemed ready to settle the situation.

Connecticut

October 19, 2022, 5:28 PM