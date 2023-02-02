Attorney Overcomes Hurdle of Missing Inculpatory Evidence | ...

News From Law.com

When video footage of a mother smuggling drugs to her incarcerated son during a conjugal visit failed to be preserved, the indicted defendant succeeded at getting the State's case against her dismissed in Washington County Superior Court. But a ruling handed down by the Georgia Court of Appeals has reinstated the defendant's charges following a determination that the now missing video contained inculpatory, rather than exculpatory, evidence implying the woman's guilt rather than innocence.

