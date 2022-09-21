Attorney Ordered to Pay $1.2M in Malpractice Suit Stemming F...

News From Law.com

A federal court judge in McAllen, Texas presiding over a legal malpractice lawsuit ordered a local attorney to pay $1.2 million in damages to a former client, because of a conflict of interest with a judge that detrimentally affected the client. U.S. District Court judge Micaela Alvarez of the Southern District of Texas, in her Sept. 16 order, stated Munoz's conflict of interest, resulting in the disqualification of the judge, "rises to the level of a clear and serious breach of duty to his client." In assessing damages, Alvarez also ordered the attorney, Sergio Munoz Jr., to refund all related attorney fees, $21,230, "due to the strong public interest in maintaining the integrity of attorney-client relationships."

Investment Firms

September 21, 2022, 2:04 PM