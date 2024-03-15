Attorney of the Year Finalist Jeff Schneider | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

A Miami lawyer is among the finalists for the Daily Business Review's Attorney of the Year award in recognition of his expertise in recovering tens of millions of dollars on behalf of victims."After years and years of mastering a skill we have as lawyers, you will eventually reach a point where you're really helping people," said Jeff Schneider, a founding partner at LKSLG. "All of the work is similar in that I am helping recover funds for victims. It's a day-to-day grind and It's very difficult, but I couldn't imagine anything more rewarding to do with a law degree."

Florida

March 15, 2024, 5:24 PM

