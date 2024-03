News From Law.com

New York Democratic political leaders on Thursday announced an attorney will serve as one of nine inaugural members of a state commission that will consider reparations for the enslavement of Black Americans. Lurie Daniel Favors, executive director of the Center for Law and Social Justice at CUNY's Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn, was appointed to the New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies.

February 29, 2024, 2:52 PM

