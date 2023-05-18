Attorney Named to Chair Fulton Elections Board | Law.com Rad...

News From Law.com

The elections board in Georgia's most populous county, a Democratic stronghold targeted by former President Donald Trump after his narrow 2020 loss in the state, will soon have new leadership. The Fulton County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to approve the selection of lawyer Patrise Perkins-Hooker to serve as chair of the county Registration and Elections Board. Her nomination came as a surprise to many since commission Chairman Robb Pitts had nominated former commissioner Lee Morris to fill the seat.

