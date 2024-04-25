Attorney Indicted After Paralegals Lawsuit | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Alamdar S. Hamdani, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas, announced a Houston attorney and that lawyer's former office manager were charged in federal court for conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Attorney Clyde J. Moore, 62, and former office manager Mark A. Broussard, 63, made their initial appearances before U.S. Magistrate Judge Yvonne Ho. A federal grand jury returned the two-count indictment April 17. It was unsealed upon their arrests, according to the Hamdani statement.

