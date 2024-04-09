Attorney Hit With $575K Judgment, Client Faces Over $8.3M by...

News From Law.com

A federal district court in West Palm Beach ruled that a local lawyer failed to move to vacate two arbitration awards in a timely manner, resulting in the judge entering judgments Tuesday exceeding $575,000 against the attorney and over $8.3 million against his client. Edward Lenci, a Hinshaw & Culbertson partner in New York and Jenelle La Chuisa and Rory Jurman, partners in Florida, are the attorneys for the petitioner, Noble Prestige Ltd. They said they did not believe the arguments had any merit from the respondents, Paul Horn and his attorney Craig Galle of the Galle Law Group in Wellington, Florida.

Banking & Financial Services

April 09, 2024, 2:08 PM

