Counsel at Barnes & Thornburg on Wednesday removed a environmental lawsuit against Dow Chemical, a DowDuPont spin-off focused on materials science, and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by the New Jersey Attorney General, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and other plaintiffs. The lawsuit contends that the defendants have contaminated groundwater and soil in the state by the release of toxic substances. The complaint was brought by Hausfeld and Sher Edling LLP. The case is 3:23-cv-02449, Attorney General Of The State Of New Jersey et al v. The Dow Chemical Company et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
May 03, 2023, 6:43 PM