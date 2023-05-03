Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Barnes & Thornburg on Wednesday removed a environmental lawsuit against Dow Chemical, a DowDuPont spin-off focused on materials science, and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by the New Jersey Attorney General, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and other plaintiffs. The lawsuit contends that the defendants have contaminated groundwater and soil in the state by the release of toxic substances. The complaint was brought by Hausfeld and Sher Edling LLP. The case is 3:23-cv-02449, Attorney General Of The State Of New Jersey et al v. The Dow Chemical Company et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 03, 2023, 6:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Acting Director Of The New Jersey Division Of Consumer Affairs

Attorney General Of The State Of New Jersey

New Jersey Department Of Environmental Protection

The Administrator Of The New Jersey Spill Compensation Fund

The Commissioner Of The New Jersey Department Of Environmental Protection

defendants

The Dow Chemical Company

Legacy Vulcan LLC f/k/a Vulcan Materials Company

Vibrantz Corporation f/k/a Ferro Corporation

defendant counsels

Barnes & Thornburg

nature of claim: 245/for product liability claims