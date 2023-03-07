Attorney General, Governor Out as Defendants—But Suit Over...

News From Law.com

A Connecticut District Court judge dismissed a case with prejudice against Attorney General William Tong that challenged a law that allows the state to charge an incarcerated person for the cost of imprisonment. The plaintiff can file an amended complaint, but cannot list Tong or Gov. Ned Lamont. The plaintiffs, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Connecticut and Hurwitz, Sagarin, Slossberg & Knuff, are seeking to end the prison debt law, saying it is unconstitutional.

Connecticut

March 07, 2023, 3:49 PM