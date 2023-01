News From Law.com

Attorney General Merrick Garland during a press conference on Thursday appointed veteran prosecutor Robert K. Hur to special counsel in the investigation into classified documents in possession of President Joe Biden, that were found at two locations outside the White House. Hur joined the Department of Justice's criminal division in 2003 where he worked in counter terrorism, corporate fraud and appellate matters.

Government

January 12, 2023, 1:41 PM