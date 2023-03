News From Law.com

The mother of two girls who were killed by their father has reached a $3 million settlement with the York Area Regional Police Department, which she claimed failed to prevent her daughters' deaths. Raynes & Lawn's Harold Goodman, who represented the plaintiff, said the resolution puts to rest a suit that would have otherwise been bound for a lengthy slog through the litigation process due to the tricky legal theories at play.

Pennsylvania

March 24, 2023, 4:36 PM

