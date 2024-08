News From Law.com

The attorney representing a woman suing New York City Mayor Eric Adams for sexual assault threatened his lawyer Alex Spiro with a defamation action on Friday, after Spiro said he didn't settle "fictitious" cases. "I don't settle fictitious cases, your honor," the Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan partner told Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Richard Latin during a conference in the case. "Never once, and it's not going to happen here."

New York

August 23, 2024, 1:29 PM