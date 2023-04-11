Attorney Fees Tossed in Case That Spotlights HOA Missteps | ...

News From Law.com

An Austin homeowner obtained a reversal in a judicial foreclosure because the homeowner association did not properly record or give notice of its actions. Because the Third District Court of Appeals reversed the foreclosure, it also reversed attorney fees and pointed out a wrong in the HOA's claim that attorney fees should be awarded on an appeal, even where the homeowner prevailed. The case of Phillips v. Rob Roy Homeowners Association highlighted a practice of homeowners associations to sometimes cut corners on their way to exercising judicial foreclosure.

