Litigation surrounding a 2019 fender bender has revved up an appellate challenge before the Supreme Court of Georgia.Now the high court is expected to decide whether evidence of traffic law violations by a party are sufficient to create a jury question as to whether that party acted in bad faith for purposes of authorizing an award of litigation expenses under OCGA ยง 13-6-11.

Georgia

August 29, 2024, 10:36 AM