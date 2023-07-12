Attorney Fees Included? Doubts Swirl Over Fees for Insurance...

News From Law.com

A certified question on an insurance law amendment—and the peril it portends for attorney fees—has been sent to the Texas Supreme Court from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. The Fifth Circuit informed the supreme court that a 2017 Texas Legislature amendment to the insurance code that addresses unfair or deceptive acts or practices raises "an important issue .. as to which there is no controlling Texas Supreme Court authority, and the authority from the intermediate state appellate courts provides insufficient guidance."

Insurance

July 12, 2023, 4:02 PM

