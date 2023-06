News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit made clear its view that class-action plaintiffs lawyers generally should not be awarded fees that exceed the amount their clients get from a settlement as the court struck down a $1.7 million fee award in which the class received less than $53,000 in a royalties dispute settlement.

June 13, 2023, 10:26 AM

