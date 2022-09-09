Attorney Fee Award, Sanctions at Play in Defamation Case Inv...

News From Law.com

Dallas Weekly, an African-American publication in Dallas County, defeated on appeal a defamation claim brought by a wealthy hotelier it claimed foments "right-wing propaganda." Attorneys for the news organization also convinced a panel of the Twelfth Circuit Court of Appeals to order the trial court, on remand, to consider sanctions against the plaintiff, and to award attorney fees to defendants Dallas Weekly and Steven Monacelli, the reporter who wrote the article under attack.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 09, 2022, 3:17 PM