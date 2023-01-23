Attorney Faces $40M Lawsuit for Allegedly Being Active Parti...

News From Law.com

Attorneys in the Empires X litigation have set their sights on a new target to recoup money for certified class members in the cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme: A Chicago lawyer whom they allege opted to "protect his benefactors," two key defendants, instead of the client they hired him to represent. That is according to Adam Moskowitz, the managing partner of the Moskowitz Law Firm and lead counsel for the certified class in the Empires X Corp. litigation. Class counsel sued several defendants, including Andrew C. Porter and his law firm, Salvatore Prescott Porter & Porter in Chicago.

January 23, 2023, 2:16 PM