Attorney Ethics Director Removed For Relationship With Emplo...

Charles Centinaro has been removed from his longtime position as director of the Office of Attorney Ethics, the New Jersey state judiciary has confirmed. "On Sept. 19, an allegation was raised that Charles Centinaro engaged in an intimate relationship with an employee under his supervision and failed to report the relationship as required by Judiciary policy," according to a statement from the New Jersey Administrative Office of the Courts. "The Judiciary then commenced an investigation that confirmed the allegation. On September 23, the Chief Justice removed Mr. Centinaro from his position with the Judiciary."

New Jersey

September 29, 2022, 2:50 PM