The Texas Supreme Court, looking at a contractual freedom issue, is questioning whether attorneys who represent an adversarial party should ever also act as escrow agent to an asset in dispute. During oral argument, the justices were confronted with the ubiquitous use of the word "escrow" by attorneys and the courts, and how the term was allegedly misused to the detriment of one side when their attorney stole the funds.

March 22, 2023, 4:07 PM

