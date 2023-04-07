Attorney Disbarred After Suit Alleges Lying to Clients, Forg...

News From Law.com

Scranton attorney James Conaboy has been disbarred on consent, effective April 5, following a lawsuit alleging that he lied to clients for over five years and falsified signatures on court documents. The lawsuit, brought by plaintiffs Teresa and John Matheson and filed by attorney Jack Meyerson, claims that Conaboy never filed the appropriate paperwork to set up a medical malpractice suit they were pursuing in 2017 and repeatedly lied to the plaintiffs about the status of the case even after it was dismissed in 2020 for lack of prosecution.

