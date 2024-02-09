Attorney Defends Former Judge to Florida Supreme Court | Law...

News From Law.com

Being an attorney is not always a cakewalk. Sometimes things go wrong. Sometimes accidentally. Sometimes intentionally. But when it all crumbles, every attorney should have a "fixer" on speed dial. While there is never a guarantee that any one lawyer can get another attorney out of trouble, a few select firms have litigators who specialize in helping lawyers when the going gets tough. Herman J. Russomanno III of Russomanno & Borrello in Miami is one of them.

Legal Services

February 09, 2024, 2:31 PM

nature of claim: /