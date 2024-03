News From Law.com

After 14 years of service to the Douglas County State Court bench, Judge James Edward "Eddie" Barker is seeking reelection to another four-year term. But attorney Corey B. Martin of the Law Offices of Martin & Associates in Douglasville is also interested in the judgeship. Voters will decide between the two in the May 21 general nonpartisan primary election. Get to know each candidate's background here.

Georgia

March 22, 2024, 11:23 AM

