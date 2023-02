News From Law.com

After two years of ballooning benefits, the air is coming out of Big Law's big lateral and retention bonuses. Recruiters, analysts and firm leaders say the landscape that led to things like six-figure signing bonuses for mid-level associates and creative perks like $100 non-work meal vouchers has changed, as the transactional market softened last year and the economic outlook for 2023 remains uncertain.

February 24, 2023, 5:00 AM