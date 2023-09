News From Law.com

Attorney-client-privilege is unlikely to shield Rudy Giuliani and Robert Costello as they defend the federal lawsuit filed against them Tuesday by Hunter Biden, observers said. "The attorney-client privilege is sacrosanct, but it is not absolute," lawyer Robert Gottlieb of Robert C. Gottlieb & Associates said after reading the complaint. "That privilege could be pierced based on a theory of the crime fraud exception."

September 26, 2023, 6:08 PM

