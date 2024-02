News From Law.com

A self-represented attorney filed vexatious litigation claims against Carmody, Torrance, Sandak & Hennessy, one of its attorneys and a former opposing party. The plaintiff, family lawyer and divorce mediator William Bradley Kellogg, also brought claims of maliciousness, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence against Carmody, Torrance Sandak & Hennessey, attorney Jay Christopher Rooney, and Lisa V. Elwell, who was Carmody's client.

Connecticut

February 02, 2024, 2:34 PM

