Attorney Claims Invasion of Privacy, but 3rd Party Calls it ...

News From Law.com

The Dallas appeals court upheld a trial court's temporary injunction for a Dallas attorney's invasion of privacy complaint, but a non-party in a related corporate bankruptcy claims the attorney's action is a ploy to open discovery in their case and asks he be held in civil contempt. Last week, the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas, responding to an appeal by Patrick Daugherty, a former Highland Capital Management LP officer, considered whether the Dallas County 101st District Court abused its discretion by granting a temporary injunctive order for former Highland Capital Management general counsel Scott Byron Ellington. The Fifth Court ruled in its memorandum opinion that although the trial court abused its discretion on Ellington's stalking claim, the court did not abuse its discretion on the invasion of privacy claim.

Banking & Financial Services

January 22, 2024, 2:36 PM

nature of claim: /