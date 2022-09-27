Attorney Challenges 27-Year Incumbent Chief Magistrate in Do...

News From Law.com

For the past 27 years, incumbent Republican Chief Magistrate Judge Susan S. Camp has maintained a stronghold on her seat on the bench. She's seeking re-election in the Nov. 8 general election, but is slated to faceoff against a Democratic challenger. Douglasville attorney Ryan C. Williams is running to unseat Camp, after being named a replacement for disqualified Democratic challenger Sylvia Wayfer Baker in April. However, Camp's husband, Scott K. Camp, is challenging the legality of Williams' inclusion as a chief magistrate candidate on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Georgia

September 27, 2022, 1:52 PM