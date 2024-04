News From Law.com

New York State Police has been the lone holdout regarding law enforcement agencies' production of detailed officer accountability records, a Big Law attorney for civil libertarians told a state appeals court on Tuesday. The Appellate Division, Third Department in Albany heard arguments nearly four years into the Empire State's repeal of a law that had shielded police accountability documents from public view.

Government

April 23, 2024, 4:50 PM

nature of claim: /