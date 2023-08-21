Attorney Accused of Submitting False Statements to Court | L...

News From Law.com

A West Hartford attorney accused an associate at Feldman, Perlstein & Greene of knowingly making false statements in court, according to a counter complaint.The plaintiff, attorney Robert A. Ricketts of the Law Offices of Robert A. Ricketts, filed the lawsuit in Connecticut District Court against lawyer Jonathan Chappell and the law firm Feldman, Perlstein & Greene, along with other defendants Westwood Condominium Association Inc., France Ogorman, Eric Judge, Michelle Anderson, Xiomara Pagan and Judy Carr in a counter complaint in response to a foreclosure action.

Connecticut

August 21, 2023, 5:55 PM

