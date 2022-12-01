New Suit - Copyright

Loeb & Loeb filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Atticus LLC and involuntary party Aaron Sorkin, the production company and playwright responsible for the Broadway adaptation of, 'To Kill a Mockingbird.' The complaint pursues claims against Dramatic Publishing Company's 'erroneous' claim that the Sorkin adaptation cannot be staged by any regional, local, community theater or any other amateur groups as Dramatic Publishing holds exclusive rights to stage such productions. According to the suit, Dramatic Publishing's exclusive rights were unequivocally terminated by Harper Lee in April 2011. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-10147, Atticus Limited Liability Company v. The Dramatic Publishing Company et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 01, 2022, 8:20 AM