Oura Health Ltd., a Finland-based developer of the Oura Ring sleep and exercise tracker, and Oura Ring Inc. were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass on behalf of lifespan-focused physician Dr. Peter Attia, accuses the defendants of failing to compensate him for providing advisory and marketing services for their products in California and Texas. According to the suit, Attia was provided with a stock options agreement that fully vested in 2023 but when attempting to exercise his options Oura's general counsel advised that it would not be honored and requested 'lesser monetary compensation' for additional advisory services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03433, Attia v. Oura Ring, Inc. et al.

July 11, 2023, 4:54 AM

