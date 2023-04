New Suit - Patent

IBM was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court action was filed by Ramey LLP on behalf of AttestWave LLC, which accuses IBM of using a patent-protected method that helps secure servers to detect and react to unexpected communications patterns. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00315, AttestWave, LLC v. International Business Machines Corporation.

Technology

April 12, 2023, 12:53 PM

Plaintiffs

AttestWave, LLC

Plaintiffs

Ramey LLP

defendants

International Business Machines Corporation

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims